Jarman K. King also known as “Monkey”

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say they’re searching for a Baton Rouge rapper with ties to a murder and armed robbery that occurred in St. Helena Parish last month.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jarman K. King, also known as ‘Monkey,’ is the rapper who is allegedly linked to the fatal incident in St. Helena.

Authorities describe the crime as a case of armed robbery that left one person dead and also impacted a second victim in an incident of attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Detectives say King should be considered armed and dangerous.

Any information related to King’s whereabouts should be forwarded to 225-222-222-4413 ext. 230; ATTN: Detective Jermaine Irving or to Capital Region Crimestoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

Helpful citizens with information can also contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 800-554-5245.

Authorities add that tips will remain anonymous.