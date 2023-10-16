ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is reaching out to the community for assistance in locating the suspect connected to a shooting incident that occurred in the 3700 block of 4th Street on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Alexander Finch Jr. Authorities have provided a photograph of the suspect for reference.

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation, and law enforcement is urging anyone with information about this incident or any other crimes within the Alexandria area to come forward. The Alexandria Police Detective Division can be reached at (318) 441-6416, and APD Dispatch is available at (318) 441-6559 for reporting any pertinent details. Individuals can also share information via email with detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously while potentially receiving a cash reward, Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana (CenLa) has established a dedicated hotline at (318) 443-7867. Furthermore, the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is accessible for those who prefer to leave tips or seek a claim number for potential rewards at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

The Alexandria Police Department is committed to diligently investigating this matter and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. Your assistance in locating the suspect, Alexander Finch Jr., is invaluable in bringing resolution to this case.

Law enforcement and the community stand united in the pursuit of justice, and your cooperation is a crucial part of achieving that goal.

NOTE: In our legal system, individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, upholding the principles of fairness and justice.