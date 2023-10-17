FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are warning to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Franklin County.
State inmate Robert Rutherford walked away from his work crew site at the 10-foot hole in Apalachicola, Franklin County Sheriff’s officials wrote. Deputies said Rutherford has an extensive criminal history and advised not to approach him. They also urged Franklin County residents to keep their doors and vehicles locked.
Those with information on his whereabouts, are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 850-670-8500
