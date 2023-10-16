ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect involved in a robbery on Monroe Street that transpired on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The identified suspect is 25-year-old Malik Herbert, and a photograph of him has been provided for reference.

The case is currently an active and ongoing investigation, and law enforcement urges anyone with information regarding this incident or any other criminal activities in the Alexandria area to come forward. The Alexandria Police Detective Division is reachable at (318) 441-6416, and APD Dispatch can be contacted at (318) 441-6559 for reporting any relevant details. Individuals can also share information via email with detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who wish to provide information while potentially earning a cash reward, Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana (CenLa) has established a dedicated hotline at (318) 443-7867. Additionally, the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is accessible for those who prefer to leave tips or seek a claim number for potential rewards at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

The Alexandria Police Department is unwavering in its commitment to diligently investigate this matter and ensure the safety and well-being of the community. Your assistance in locating the suspect, Malik Herbert, is pivotal in achieving a resolution to this case.

Law enforcement and the community together uphold the pursuit of justice, and your cooperation is a crucial aspect of achieving that goal.