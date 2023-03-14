CECILIA, La. (KLFY) – St. Martin Parish authorities responding to bomb threat at Cecilia High School.
Spokesperson Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies are investigating. No other information is available at this time.
Details will be provided as they become available.
