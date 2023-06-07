WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 31, 2023, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed of a potential plan to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate housed in the West Carroll Jail. Upon arrival, a female exited a white Dodge car along with two minor children and entered the jail complex.

Due to the information the authorities received, the woman and her possessions were searched. There were no illegal narcotics found on her person. Canine Delijah performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle. A positive alert was noted on the front passenger door, which led to a search of the vehicle.

Narcotics investigators uncovered a plastic baggie that contained a clear, crystal-like substance believed to be meth, along with a glass pipe commonly associated with meth consumption. In addition to the meth and pipe, a yellow pill was found, which was later identified as Clonazepam.

34-years-old Jessica M. Vankeuren, of Reeves, Louisiana, was taken into custody. Vankeuren was charged with Possession of CDS in the Presence of a Minor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule IV, and Driving Under Suspension. She was booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail and transferred to the River Bend Detention Center in Lake Providence. The two minor children were released to relatives.