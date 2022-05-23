ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On May 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM the Pineville Police Department responded to a call of a deceased person on the Red River levee. A body was located on the levee between the Pineville sewer

treatment facility and Fort Randolph State Park.



The black male located has been identified, but we will not release the name until the family of the

victim is notified.



An autopsy has been requested to determine the manner of death. This is an ongoing investigation

and more information will be released when it is available.



If you have information about this death, please contact the Pineville Police Department at (318)

442-6603 or Investigations at (318) 449-5652.