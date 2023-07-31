LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Schools were scammed out of $1.6 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

An independent audit revealed the Calcasieu Parish School Board discovered two incidents of phishing in 2022 in which scammers sent seemingly valid email requests to change the profiles and electronic payment instructions for two vendors. As a result, more than $1.6 million in vendor payments were sent to the wrong bank accounts.

The annual audit released by the legislative auditor on Monday was perfomed by the Baton Rouge CPA firm of Postlethwaite & Netterville. It examined the school board’s finances from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.

The audit reported that the board was able to recover $837,771 by asking the bank to reverse the payment, but $789,849 remains unrecovered. The board notified the sheriff, the district attorney and the Legislative Auditor’s office of the fraud, as well as its cyber-insurance carrier. The case was still under investigation as of June 30, the date of the report.

In its response to the audit, signed by Chief Financial Officer Wilfred Bourne, the board said it has put measures in place to help prevent falling victim to this sort of fraud in the future.

“At the time of the fraudulent change requests, internal procedures did not require verbal

verification,” Bourne wrote. “Procedures were enhanced so that verbal confirmation is now required for requested changes to vendor EFT information. This procedure is completed by the Calcasieu Parish School Board accounting department staff each time a request for change is received. Any suspected fraudulent requests are reported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. EFT information change request forms have also been revised to require providing original

information as well as requested change.”

The auditor also found that the board did not have an adequate financial statement closing process for its Disaster Fund, prepared an inaccurate Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards and was late in filing its single audit report with the Federal Audit Clearing House.

Bourne said these issues have been addressed.

“Management has implemented procedures to require construction contractors to provide a

progress billing that corresponds with the fiscal year end of the Calcasieu Parish School Board,” Bourne wrote. “Specific instructions were given to contract construction project managers to direct all architects and construction contractors with open contracts to submit a progress billing of their projects to coincide with June 30, 2023. This will facilitate gathering information necessary for proper recording at year end to avoid this issue in the future.”

