AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman has been arrested following a weeks long drug trafficking investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cindy Zheng, age 23, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022.

Zheng has been charged with the following:

1 count of drug trafficking

5 counts of Possession of a controlled substance

1 count of drug paraphernalia

Officials said the investigation, which lasted several weeks, was conducted as a joint operation between Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators, agents from the United States Army criminal intelligence division, and the Auburn Police Division.

It was determined by investigators that multiple types of illegal drugs were being sold in Auburn utilizing a digital application. Investigators determined that individuals buying drugs were placing orders with their cell phone and picking up the drugs at certain times that were given to them by the dealers.

A search warrant was executed in the 2000 block of Downs Way in Auburn on Sept. 22, 2022.

During the search, investigators found Marijuana, Psilocybin mushrooms, THC wax and oils, a quantity of pills, and drug paraphernalia. In addition to the drugs, investigators also recovered $100,000 in cash.

Zheng was booked into the Lee County Detention Center and released after posting a $60,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)