ATV thefts increasing in Pointe Coupee Parish, costing residents thousands of dollars

POINTE COUPEE, La. (BRPROUD) – Thieves in Pointe Coupee Parish are getting bold, walking onto properties, stealing big items worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Pointe Coupee resident Mr. Jeff, who preferred to stay anonymous, said he knows how it feels having someone walk onto his property and steal.

He said when it happened to him in 2017 he felt violated and it was not a nice feeling.

“That was probably the first time in years that I had left any of my vehicles unlocked and that’s all it took,” said Jeff.

Recently, the small, close-knit and quiet community has seen several thefts and burglaries. In the last two weeks, people have been caught on camera stealing several ATVs

“People work so hard for what they have and you just come along and think you can walk away with it is wrong,” said Pointe Coupee resident Patrice Aguillard.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said they have been getting help from the public to identify the people responsible for the crimes.

“It’s not just juveniles. In that one video in the Morganza area, it’s adults, it’s juveniles, it’s black and white altogether. It’s just a mix of people and the sad thing about it is, they’re walking into people’s yards, they’re walking into the neighborhoods,” said Thibodeaux.

As a result of the crimes, the sheriff’s office is beefing up patrol.

“Please stop, you’re going to get caught,” said Thibodeaux.

Residents in the area said they hope the criminals are caught sooner than later.

“How would you feel if someone came and took something you worked years for away from you,” said Aguillard.

“You can get by with it now, but sooner or later it’s going to catch up with you. It’s sad, but that’s the world we live in,” said Jeff.

Sheriff Thibodeaux is also urging residents to secure their property.

“We are encouraging the residents of the Parish to secure any and all equipment that you have left outside unattended. Also, when you exit your vehicles make sure the doors are locked, and anything of value left inside of your vehicle is out of plain view. These measures will deter the criminal element from executing a theft or burglary against your property.” Rene Thibodeaux, Sheriff of Pointe Coupee Parish

If you have any information leading to the whereabouts of any person who may have committed theft or burglary call authorities at 225-694-3737.