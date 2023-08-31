ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Friday, August 25, 2023, at approximately 08:30 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5400 block of Mansour Drive in reference to gunfire being heard in the area.

20-year-old Kameron Thomas of Alexandria La., wanted for murder.

When officers arrived, they located a 29-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, probable cause was developed for an arrest warrant to be issued on 20-year-old Kameron Thomas of Alexandria La., for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

