Moreauville man charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Alexandria, La. (April 07, 2020) ­ –  On April 04, 2020, at 8:57 p.m. Uniform Patrol Officers responded to the 2800 block of Wise Street in reference to a shooting. Officers found a victim that had been shot once. Acadian Ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries. Detectives and the crime scene unit were called out.

On April 06, 2020, the investigation by the detectives led to the arrest of Brandon Hart, 22, of Moreauville, LA, who was charged with attempted second degree murder. 

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

