ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ashley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 29-year-old Teairroine Stanley, who escaped while on a doctor’s visit at the Hamburg Health Clinic. Stanley’s last known location was on South Cherry Street in the Deer Run apartment area.

He was also last seen wearing white thermal pants and shirtless. If you know the whereabouts of Stanley, contact the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office at 870-853-2040 or 911.