GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A Gonzales man is spending the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old female.

That female was a relative of Sean Czwakiel, 34, of Gonzales.

Czwakiel was found guilty of First Degree Rape and will never have the opportunity to seek parole or probation.

The verdict stems from an investigation that started on April 3, 2019.

On that date, “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were contacted in reference to a 12-year-old female advising that a relative had engaged in sexual contact with her,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives contacted the victim who accused Czwakiel of having sex with her more than once.

Czwakiel later admitted “to engaging in sexual intercourse with the juvenile victim numerous times over the last several years,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

At the time, Czwakiel was arrested and taken to the Ascension Parish Jail.