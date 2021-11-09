APD arrest two individuals in relation to a shots fired incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police have arrested two individuals in relation to a shots fired complaint.

At approximately 10:25 a.m. Friday, Alexandria police received a report of several black males shooting at each other in the East/West Sycamore area near Browns Bend Road. Officers arrested Kevontray Cooper, 18, of Alexandria, and Corleone Batts, 20, of Pineville. Cooper was charged with remaining on premises, possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense, and on a warrant for contempt of court. Batts was charged with criminal trespassing, illegal carrying of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

“We were able to make these arrests because residents called to report shots fired,” said Police Chief Ronney Howard. “With a quick response from our officers we are working together with our neighborhoods to make our streets safer. I encourage anyone with information about others who may have participated in this incident to contact APD. If you see something, say something and we can work together to make Alexandria a safer community.”

Other suspects are believed to have been involved. The case remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.