On May 13th , 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to several reports of burglaries in the Western Heights and Leavines Road area near Gardner, LA. Deputies responded initially and Detectives responded and began their investigation, first canvassing the area.

Through their canvassing, Detectives were able to obtain witness statements, surveillance footage from the area and other items of evidence which assisted in their investigation.

Working diligently, following leads along with Crime Stopper tips, Detectives were able to close another open case involving a stolen vehicle while working the rash of burglaries in the Gardner Community. On May 19th, 2022 Detectives caught a break in the case and were able to identify the suspect vehicle which lead to the identification of three suspects; Corleone Batts, Don’van Foster, and Calub Williams. Foster turned himself in to Detectives at their Main CID location on May 19th , 2022 where he was arrested, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on 11 counts Simple Burglary. Bond was set at $110,000.00.

Detectives continued their investigation and were able to locate the suspect vehicle, a light colored Chevrolet Impala, in the 2000 block of Louis Street in Alexandria. Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant as well as an arrest warrant for the 2000 block of W Sycamore in Alexandria where Calub Williams was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on 10 counts Simple Burglary and 1 count Aggravated Burglary. Williams bond was set at $110,000.00.

As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant as well as an arrest warrant for the 2000 block of East Sycamore in Alexandria where Corleone Batts was located and taken into custody without incident. Batts was later booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on 11 counts Simple Burglary and 1 count of Criminal Conspiracy with a bond being set at $30,000.00.

As Detectives developed more leads and information, it was determined more burglaries were committed by these suspects and additional arrests were made on Batts, Foster and Williams.

At the time of this release, the following suspects remain in jail:

Corleone Jabez Batts is being held on a $120,000.00 bond.

Donvan Wayne Foster is being held on a $200,000.00 bond.

Calub Damon Dewayne Williams is being held on a $205,000.00 bond

Arrestee: Corleone Jabez Batts, 20, 109 Fairmount Street, Apt. #1, Pineville, LA

Charges:

13 Counts Simple Burglary

2 counts Aggravated Burglary

1 Count Criminal Conspiracy

Arrestee: Don’van Wayne Foster, 18, 1724 Dartmouth Street, Alexandria, LA

Charges:

13 Counts Simple Burglary

2 Counts Aggravated Burglary

Arrestee: Calub Damon Dewayne Williams, 19, 5 West Sycamore Street, Alexandria, LA

Charges:

3 Count of Aggravated Burglary

1 Count Criminal Conspiracy