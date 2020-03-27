Arrests Made In Felony Stalking Case

In late February 2020, deputies received a complaint in reference to Stalking that occurred in the Alexandria Area. The complainant informed deputies they were being continuously stalked by Paul Alan Mahfouz, 43, of 17 Caroline Drive Boyce. Deputies took the initial report and the case was turned over to detectives for further investigation. During their investigation, detectives established sufficient probable cause and a warrant was granted for Mahfouz’s arrest in reference to Stalking.

On March 15th, Mahfouz was located and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, in reference to the warrant. Mahfouz was released the following day after posting a $2,500.00 bond.

On March 17th, deputies received a complaint that following his release, Mahfouz continued to stalk the victims of the original complaint. During their investigation, detectives established sufficient probable cause, which supported the additional allegations. A warrant was granted for Mahfouz’s arrest in reference to Stalking.

On March 20th, Mahfouz was located and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the warrant. Mahfouz was released on March 23rd, after posting a $50,000.00 bond and being served with an Order of Protection. As a condition of his bond and the Order of Protection, Mahfouz is prevented from having any contact with the victims.

Arrestee:

Paul Alan Mahfouz

17 Caroline Drive Boyce, LA

Charge:

Two Counts – Stalking