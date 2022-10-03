ALEANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In the early morning hours of September 21st, 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to a business in the 2400 block of England Drive in reference to a burglary. Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit also responded to conduct their investigation.

During the investigation, Detectives were able to identify the suspects as Patrick Neil Sanders and Richard Aaron Paul, of Deville. Sufficient probable cause was established and warrants were obtained for both suspects arrest for burglary of the business.

On September 22nd , 2022, Detectives located Sanders and were able to take him into custody without incident. Sanders was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the active warrants for Simple Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Conspiracy. At the time of this release, Sanders remains in jail with a bond set at $30,500.00.

On September 23rd, 2022, during the course of the investigation, Detectives were able to establish that Paul was currently in the Pineville area. With the assistance of Pineville Police Department, Detectives with RPSO and PPD were able to take locate Paul in to custody without incident. Paul was transported to RPDC#1 where he was booked in on the active arrest warrants for Simple Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Conspiracy. At the time of this release, Paul remains in jail with a bond set at $15000.00.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pineville Police Department for their assistance in this investigation as well as our loyal Facebook followers for their numerous tips on this case.

Arrestee: Patrick Neil Sanders, 22, 2000 block of E Sycamore Street, Alexandria LA

Charges:

1 count Simple Burglary

1 count Criminal Trespass

1 count Criminal Damage to Property

1 count Criminal Conspiracy

Arrestee: Richard Aaron Paul, Jr., 22, 100 block of Denny Rd., Deville LA

Charges:

1 count Simple Burglary

1 count Criminal Trespass

1 count Criminal Damage to Property

1 count Criminal Conspiracy

Contempt of Court warrant