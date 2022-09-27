DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— A man accused of pulling the trigger on a Hammond man and his daughter during a home invasion has been taken into custody, Tangipahoa Parish detectives announced on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

According to the TPSO Facebook page, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin was arrested and charged with the murder of 33-year-old Donte Perry and the attempted murder of his 12-year-old daughter.

Hoofkin is accused of entering the family’s apartment on Rufus Bankston road with a group of armed men in the late night hours of September 12. While deputies were on their way, shots were fired at Perry and his daughter.

When detectives arrived, the group of men had left. Perry and his daughter were found in the apartment suffering from several gunshot wounds. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene and his daughter was taken to North Oaks Medical Center where she was last reported to be in stable condition.

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that Hoofkin has been charged with the following counts:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder (2 counts)

Armed robbery

Aggravated kidnapping (2 counts)

The sheriff’s office extended its gratitude to the New Orleans ATF division for their help through the investigation along with those who provided information to that led to Hoofkin’s arrest.