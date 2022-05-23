NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia business owner is in jail after a verbal altercation with a customer leads to him allegedly firing shots.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, multiple calls start coming in around 11:31 a.m. on Friday morning to report shots being fired in the area of West Saint Peter Street and Corinne Street. Officers responding discovered the incident happened at a local car dealership in the 500 block of West Saint Peter.

Investigators learned that the business owner and a customer were in a verbal altercation. During the altercation, the business owner reportedly pulled a gun and shot at the customer. The customer’s 2-year-old child and another person were present during the incident.

Justin Ross Nathan, 27 was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (3 Counts)

Illegal Discharge of a Weapon

Obstruction of Justice

Nathan was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.