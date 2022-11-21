WESLEY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Justin W. Huffman, 36, on October 23, 2022, after he made contact with an apparent minor online. He engaged in extremely lewd sexual conversations over a month-long period and discussed meeting the minor in a motel, where they would spend the weekend together.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

The subject was positively identified by detectives after obtaining service provider records, and an arrest warrant was obtained accordingly. Huffman was charged with Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and taken into custody by Arkansas authorities on November 20, 2022. The suspect will be extradited to Louisiana.