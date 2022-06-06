WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 3:11 PM, the West Monroe Police arrived at a residence on the 100 block of Austin Avenue to make contact with 32-year-old Ray Lashon Handy. According to authorities, Handy had an outstanding warrant for his arrest with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for Distribution of Marijuana.

Ray Handy

Once officers made contact with Handy, they placed him under arrest and searched his residence. During the search, they located the following items:

MDMA Pill

$708 in cash

57 grams of marijuana

Crack cocaine

23 suboxone sublingual strips

Promethazine

Set of digital scales

9mm semi-automatic assault pistol with a loaded extended magazine

Handy advised authorities that the marijuana and crack cocaine belonged to him, but the firearm did not belong to him. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.

Handy’s bond was set at $10,500.