Arrest Made in Rape Investigation

RPSO – On February 20th, 2020 Rapides Parish Deputies responded to a residence in the Tioga area in reference to a rape involving a four year old child. Following the initial response, the case was turned over to detectives for further investigation. Detectives interviewed witnesses while crime scene investigators processed the scene for evidence.

Garrett Sillavan of Alexandria was identified as the suspect from witness interviews and exams of the victim at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center. Sufficient probable cause was established supporting the allegations and an Arrest Warrant was obtained for Sillavan in reference to First Degree Rape. Sillavan was taken into custody by detectives without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Sillavan is currently being held at the detention center in lieu of posting a $500,000.00 bond.

Arrestee:

Garrett Michael Sillavan, 23

250 Browns Bend Road Alexandria, La

Charge:

One Count – First Degree Rape