PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On October 21, 2022, Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Alpine Drive-in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the victim, and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther. The victim knew the person, identified as Luther Lorenzo King, 36 of Pineville, from having worked with him in the past. The victim had previously expressed they wanted no contact with King and called the Sheriff’s Office and a report was filed.

Detectives from the Tioga Substation began their follow up investigation and as their investigation progressed, Detectives learned that King had been a suspect before at the residence for the same crime but charges were not pursued. From their investigation, Detectives learned that King was arrested in the 1700 block of Tuminello Street a month prior by Patrol Deputies, for Peeping Tom, Criminal Trespassing and Video Voyeurism. He was released on a $3,000.00 bond.

As their investigation concluded, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause showing a pattern of King allegedly stalking women in the Tioga area and obtained felony arrest warrants for Kings arrest.

On October 24th, 2022, King was located in Pineville where he was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Felony Stalking and Criminal Conspiracy. King remains in the jail at the time of this release being held on an $11,000.00 bond.

Detectives say this is still an active investigation and more arrests could be made. If anyone has any further information about this crime, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Tioga Substation CID at 318-641-6010.