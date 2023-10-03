PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) — The Pineville Police Department swiftly apprehended the suspect involved in the September 29 afternoon shooting incident. Donnell Jones, a 19-year-old resident, has been arrested and charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. He is currently detained at the Rapides Parish Detention Center pending further legal proceedings.

The incident occurred at 12:17 PM on September 29th, when the Pineville Police Department received a distressing report of a shooting in the 300 block of Sanders Street. Upon the arrival of vigilant patrol officers, they discovered one victim with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have ensured the safety and security of the area, with investigators diligently working on the scene to conduct a thorough examination. As the investigation progresses, law enforcement officials are committed to sharing additional information with the public.

The swift action taken by the Pineville Police Department underscores their dedication to ensuring the safety of Pineville residents and bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice. Community members are encouraged to remain vigilant and cooperative with local law enforcement, as their assistance is invaluable in maintaining a secure environment for everyone.

Further updates on this case will be provided as soon as they become available.

Note: Named persons are innocent until proven guilty.