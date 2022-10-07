PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On October 3rd , 2022, Rapides Parish deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road, Pineville LA. According to the reporting witnesses, a verbal altercation could be heard from next door.

Upon Deputies’ arrival, a disturbance could still be heard from inside the residence. Deputies entered the residence and took both subjects into custody pending further investigation. Acadian Ambulance also responded to the scene for injuries the victim allegedly sustained during the altercation.

According to the initial report, the suspect, identified as David Keith Soderberg, 46 of Pineville, allegedly committed a battery of the victim after a verbal altercation turned physical. Deputies took the initial report but due to conflicting stories on the scene, the case was turned over to Sheriff’s Detectives for further investigation.

From their investigation, Detectives were able to obtain evidence that supported the original allegations. On October 6th, 2022, Sheriff’s Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Soderberg for Domestic Abuse Battery with serious injury, Domestic Strangulation and False Imprisonment. This morning, Soderberg, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in to Detectives and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the warrants. Soderberg was later released on a $50,000.00 bond.