PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On April 19th, 2022, at approximately 12:15 pm, Patrol Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Palmer Chapel Road, Pineville LA, in reference to a burglary that had just occurred. Deputies were provided the suspect’s vehicle description from eyewitnesses on scene and Detectives from the Kolin Substation responded and began their investigation, processed the crime scene and gathered evidence.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect vehicle from the description given, locating the vehicle at approximately 12:31 pm. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at LA Highway 107 and Bragg Street where Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Seth Isaac Hopkins, 19 of Alexandria. Hopkins was detained pending further investigation.

From their investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives established sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegation and Hopkins was arrested for Simple Burglary, Criminal Trespassing, and Criminal Damage to Property < $1,000.

Hopkins was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on the charges. Hopkins remains in custody at the time of this release being held on a $26,000.00 bond.