ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In January 2022, Detectives with the RPSO Special Victims Unit were assigned a case of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles.

The suspect was identified as Jacob Martin Michot, 20 of Woodworth, LA and through their investigation, Michot was arrested on several criminal sexual conduct charges involving juveniles, including Third Degree Rape on July 26th, 2022.

As the SVU’s investigation continued, more crimes were discovered. Today, (August 17th, 2022), MIchot was re-arrested by SVU Detectives for one count Possession of Pornography Involving a Juvenile.

Michot was re-booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for the active warrant as he is still being held on a $2,500,000 bond. Bond on the new charge was set at $100,000, bringing the total bond at $2.6 million dollars.

SVU Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any further information related to this case, please contact Detective Cali Philpot with the RPSO Special Victim’s Unit at (318)473-6727.

Arrestee: Jacob Martin Michot, 20, 2375 Coulee Crossing Road, Woodworth, LA

Charge: One count Pornography Involving a Juvenile