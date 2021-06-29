Arrest made in Lafayette Waffle House double homicide; victims identified

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide outside the N. University Waffle House in Lafayette.

According to police, 23-year-old Dejuan Clay surrendered to police Monday and was placed under arrest.

He faces multiple charges, including one count of 1st degree murder, obstruction of justice, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, prohibited acts (possession of counterfeit drugs), and felon in possession of a gun.

19-year-old Brandon Arnold of Lafayette was found deceased in the parking lot. A second victim, 19-year-old Xavier Batiste of Lafayette was found inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshots. Batiste was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Clay was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and booked on all charges, police said.