RAPIDES PARISH, La. – On January 18th, 2022, the RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit received a report from the Office of the Attorney General, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (I.C.A.C.) of alleged criminal sexual conduct that was believed to have occurred in the Rapides Parish area. According to the report, a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (N.C.M.E.C.) that contained information related to the dissemination of child pornography, via online activities.

Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit Detectives, who are members of the I.C.A.C. Taskforce, conducted a joint investigation with the AG’s Office related to the allegations. During their investigation, Seth Christian Chumley, 19 of Lecompte, LA, was identified as a suspect. Probable cause was established and a warrant was obtained for Chumley’s arrest in reference to three counts Pornography Involving Juveniles – Victim Under Age of 13.

On Thursday February 10th, 2022, Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit Detectives executed a search warrant at Chumley’s residence where he was taken into custody without incident. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported further allegations Chumley had committed additional crimes. Detectives obtained additional warrants for Chumley’s arrest in reference to two hundred additional counts Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles – Victim Under Age of 13. Chumley was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release in lieu of a $10,150,000.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.