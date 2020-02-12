Arrest made in Domestic Strangulation Case

On February 11th, 2020, deputies responded to a residence in the Boyce area, in reference to a Domestic Abuse complaint. According to the complainant, the suspect, David Michael Beaver, 34 of Boyce, allegedly strangled and committed a battery upon the victim. Evidence found at the scene supported the allegations and Beaver was taken into custody without incident. Beaver was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to (01) One Count – Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation. The case was then turned over to Detectives for a follow-up investigation. During the course of the investigation, sufficient probable cause was established which supported Beaver committed additional criminal acts, during the original alleged incident. Warrants were granted for Beaver’s arrest in reference to (01) One Count – Domestic Abuse Battery and (01) One Count – False Imprisonment.

On February 11th, Beaver, who was being detained at the parish detention center, in lieu of posting bond, was booked on the additional charges. Beaver is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $15,000.00 bond.

Arrestee:

David Michael Beaver, 34

100 Block Ryan Street Boyce, La

Charge:

One Count – Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation

One Count – Domestic Abuse Battery

One Count – False Imprisonment