Arrest made in Domestic Case

Alexandria, La – On December 14th, 2019, deputies responded to a residence in the Wardville area, in reference to a Domestic Abuse complaint. According to the complainant, Jordan Nathaniel Johnson, 19 of Pineville, allegedly committed a battery upon the victim. Also during the incident, Johnson allegedly threatened the victim with a firearm as well. The victim was later treated at a local area hospital and released. The case was turned over to Detectives for a follow-up investigation. During the course of the investigation, sufficient probable cause was established and warrants were granted for Johnson’s arrest in reference to (01) One Count each Domestic Abuse Second Degree Battery, Aggravated Assault With a Firearm, and Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property.

On February 10th, 2020, Deputies located Johnson at a residence in Wardville. Johnson was arrested in reference to the warrants, as well as an unrelated charge of Disturbing the Peace (Loud and Abusive Language). Johnson was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains, in lieu of posting a $38,000 bond.

Arrestee:

Jordan Nathaniel Johnson, 19

101 Myers Street Pineville, La

Charge:

One Count – Domestic Abuse – Second Degree Battery

One Count – Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

One Count – Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

One Count – Disturbing the Peace (Loud and Abusive Language)