Arrest made in Domestic and Narcotics Case

On May 08th, 2020, deputies took a Domestic Abuse complaint that occurred in the Pineville area. According to the complainant, the suspect, Joey Ray Bryant, 34 of Pineville, viciously attacked the victim with a hatchet. The victim was transported to a local area hospital, treated and later released. Following the initial report, the case was turned over to detectives assigned to the Tioga Substation for further investigation. Sufficient probable cause was established, which supported the original allegations, as well as additional criminal acts committed by Bryant. Warrants were granted for Bryant’s arrest in reference to One Count – Aggravated Assault Upon a Dating Partner, One Count – Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, One Count – False Imprisonment: armed with a Dangerous Weapon, One Count – Theft Under $1,000, One Count – Possession of CDS 2 Under 2 Grams and One Count – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On May 12th, Bryant was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, in reference to the warrants. Bryant was released three days later after posting a $23,500 bond. As a condition of his bond, Bryant was served with an Order of Protection and is prevented from having any contact with the victim.
Arrestee:
Joey Ray Bryant, 34
5634 Louisiana Highway 107 Pineville, La
Charge:
One Count – Aggravated Assault Upon a Dating Partner
One Count – Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery
One Count – False Imprisonment: armed with a Dangerous Weapon
One Count – Theft Under $1,000
One Count – Possession of CDS 2 Under 2 Grams
One Count – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia