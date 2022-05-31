An arrest has been made in a joint investigation involving criminal sexual conduct.

In the fall of 2021, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Office of the Attorney General, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (I.C.A.C.) of alleged criminal sexual conduct that was believed to have occurred in the area of Hessmer, LA.

According to the report, a cybertip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (N.C.M.E.C.) that contained information related to the dissemination of child pornography, via online activities. APSO Detectives, who are members of the I.C.A.C. Taskforce, conducted a joint investigation with the AG’s Office related to the allegations. During their investigation, Joshua Eugene Reeves, 36 of Hessmer, LA, was identified as a suspect.

On October 5th, 2021, APSO Detectives executed a search warrant at Reeves’ residence located at 2866 LA Hwy 114 Hessmer, LA. Following the search, Reeves was arrested in reference to seven felony counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles. As their investigation continued, APSO Detectives learned additional items of evidence were located in Rapides Parish. Detectives assigned to the RPSO’s Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit, who are also members of the I.C.A.C. Taskforce, were contacted and secured the evidence. Upon forensic examination of the additional evidence, RPSO Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported further allegations Reeves had committed additional crimes in RPSO jurisdiction. RPSO Detectives obtained warrants for Reeves’ arrest in reference to three-hundred ten (310) counts Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles – Victim Under Age of 13.

On May 27th, 2022, Rapides Detectives learned of Reeves location and contacted Agents with the Orange County FL Sheriff’s Office Criminal Process/Court Services Fugitive Unit along with Deputies of the Osceola County FL Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Deputies located Reeves at a resort in the Orlando, FL area and he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Osceola County Corrections Center. Reeves is currently being detained without bond at the corrections center awaiting extradition proceedings back to Rapides Parish.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727.

Arrestee: Joshua Eugene Reeves, 36, 2866 LA Hwy 114, Hessmer, LA

booking photo courtesy of the Osceola County Correctional Center

Charges: 310 counts – Pornography Involving Juveniles – Victim Under Age of 13