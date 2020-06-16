Arrest made in Criminal Sexual Conduct, Child Abuse & Hate Crime Case

On January 31st, 2020, deputies received a complaint of physical and criminal sexual abuse involving juveniles under the age of thirteen. The alleged criminal acts occurred in the Echo area. Detectives furthered the investigation and Joshua Wayne Dubroc, 37, of Echo was identified as a suspect. Victims and witnesses were interviewed at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, located in Alexandria.

During the investigation, evidence that tended to support Dubroc was bias against some of the victims based upon ethnicity and race, was discovered. With the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Child & Family Services, arrangements were made to ensure the safety of the victims. They were placed with other family members and Dubroc was prevented from having any contact. Following an intensive and meticulous investigation, sufficient probable cause was established that supported the original, as well as additional allegations.

Warrants were granted for Dubroc’s arrest in reference (22) Twenty Two Counts – Molestation of a Juvenile (Victim Under Age 13), (22) Twenty Two Counts – Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, (01) One Count – Attempted 1st Degree Murder, (13) Thirteen Counts – Aggravated Second Degree Battery, (02) Two Counts – Second Degree Battery, (06) Six Counts – Cruelty to Juveniles (Aggravated Assault) and (57) Fifty Seven Counts – Hate Crimes.

On June 16th, Detectives took Dubroc into custody at his residence, located in the 300 Block of River Road Echo. Dubroc was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to his warrants. Dubroc is currently being detained at the detention center as bond has yet to be set, in reference to the charges relating to the heinous criminal acts.

Sheriff Mark Wood would like to commend the deputies, detectives and agencies involved for the diligence and many hours put into this difficult investigation. “The safety of our children is paramount and we will be vigilant in our enforcement.”

Arrestee:

Joshua Wayne Dubroc, 37

376 River Road Echo, LA

