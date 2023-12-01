HINESTON, La. (WNTZ) – On November 23rd, 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to OV Kennedy Road in Hineston in reference to a complaint of someone brandishing a firearm at some individuals and committing a battery on another individual. The suspect, identified as David Carrol Carlock, Jr., 45, of Hineston, had already left the area when deputies arrived. Deputies were unable to locate Carlock, Jr. so they took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives began their investigation.

David Caroll Carlock

Through their investigation, which included witness interviews and search warrants, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations. Warrants were obtained for Carlock, Jr.’s arrest, in reference to 4 counts aggravated assault with a firearm, 1 count simple battery, 1 count criminal trespassing, 1 count reckless operation of a vehicle, and 1 count attempted second degree murder.

Arrestee Age Charges David Carroll Carlock, Jr. 45 4 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm

Simple battery

Criminal trespassing

Reckless operation of a vehicle

Attempted second degree murder

On November 29th, Sheriff’s Detectives made contact with Carlock, Jr. during a traffic stop and he was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest. Carlock, Jr. was transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the active warrant.

Carlock, Jr. remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $351,500.00 bond.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”