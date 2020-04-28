Arrest made in Attempted 2nd Degree Murder & Possession of a Firearm By a Convicted Felon Case

On Monday, April 27th, 2020, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stabbing that occurred in the 100 block of Treasure Trail located in the Cotile area. According to witnesses, the suspect Jason Chad Smith, 50, engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim. During the altercation, Smith allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. Detectives as well as Crime Scene Investigators responded and initiated an investigation. During the course of the investigation, sufficient probable cause was established, which supported the allegations.

Later the same day, a search warrant was granted and executed at Smith’s residence located on Treasure Trail. During the search a firearm was discovered. The firearm along with other items of evidence, that supported the initial allegations, was collected. Smith, who is a convicted felon and at his residence when Deputies initially arrived, was taken into custody without incident. He was later booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm By a Convicted Felon. Smith is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $270,000.00 bond.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital and is in stable condition.

Arrestee:

Jason Chad Smith, 50

84 Treasure Trail Boyce, LA

Charges:

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Possession of a Firearm By a Convicted Felon