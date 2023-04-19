ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On March 14th, 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to reports of heavy equipment thefts that occurred in the Poland Community near Old River Road and LA Highway 457. Among the items taken were a 2008 Ford F150 white in color, a Kubota tractor with a front-end loader, a bush hog, a Kubota zero turn mower, a Mahindra side by side, Stihl blowers, weed eaters and saws. Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives began their investigation.

On March 20th, while Detectives were working leads, they located the Ford F150 being driven near Dublin Road and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver, identified as Michael Francis Bayonne, Sr., 44 of Alexandria, was detained pending further investigation. From their previous investigation, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause to arrest Bayonne, Sr. for two counts of illegal possession of stolen things >$5000<$25,000 and a warrant for a Parole Violation through the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole. Bayonne Sr. was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to obtain additional arrest warrants on Bayonne, Sr. after search warrants of multiple residences were conducted and multiple stolen items were recovered.

Bayonne, Sr. was re-arrested and re-booked on several charges relating to the burglaries of thefts in the Poland Community and remains in jail at the time of this release.

Sheriff’s Detectives say this investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are anticipated as the Kubota tractor and the Mahindra side by side have still not been located. If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they are asked to contact Detective Shannon Hanks or Detective Matt Cloud at 318-748-4226, or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm

NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Arrestee: Michael Francis Bayonne, Sr., 44

Charges: 2 counts Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

Parole Violation

4 counts Theft of a motor vehicle >$5000<$25000

2 Counts Theft >$1000<$5000

1 count Theft <$1000

2 counts Criminal Damage

Criminal Damage to critical infrastructure

Unauthorized entry to critical infrastructure (Burglary)

4 counts Obstruction of Justice, tampering with evidence

3 counts Criminal Conspiracy

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative action.