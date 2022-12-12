ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 6th, 2022 at approximately 7 pm, a K9 Deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. The deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop and immediately heard three gun shots coming from what he believed was the driver and sole occupant of the black Mustang.

A pursuit ensued which eventually included other fully marked RADE and RPSO Crime Suppression Units that were working in the area. The vehicle pursuit concluded when the driver of the Ford Mustang, later identified as Thawri Sameer Zeidian, 20 of Alexandria, hit a curb on Dartmouth Street which rendered the vehicle immobile. Zeidian fled on foot carrying a black back pack but leaving his wallet (with his LA Driver’s License), his cell phone, and a 9mm pistol inside the car.

ARRESTEE: Thawri Sameer Zeidian, 20 ADDRESS: 1720 Bush Avenue, Alexandria, LA CHARGES: Reckless operation of a vehicle

Illegal use of a weapon

Flight from an officer

Aggravated assault upon a peace officer

Possession with intent to distribute CDS I (marijuana) <2.5 pounds

Illegal carry of a firearm with drugs

Deputies quickly developed information that Zeidian fled to his house at 1720 Bush Avenue, one block from the crash location. Deputies also learned that Zeidan had access to a rifle in the residence.

Arrest warrants for Zeidian were obtained along with two search warrants, one for the Ford Mustang and one for his residence at 1720 Bush Avenue. Due to the violent nature of the alleged actions and the access to a rifle, the RPSO SWAT Team was called out to execute the search warrant at 1720 Bush Avenue.

After several hours of attempting to communicate with Zeidian, at just past midnight, Zeidan walked outside, surrendered and was taken into custody without any further incident by SWAT Team deputies. RADE Agents conducted a search of the residence and located the black back pack containing approximately two and one half ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, and a semiautomatic rifle.

Thawri Sameer Zeidian was placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Zeidan was later released on December 7th on a $100,500.00 bond.

RADE Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and both firearms will be sent to the North Louisiana Crime Lab for further investigation through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN).