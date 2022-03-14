OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Arnaudville man was arrested on rape charges Sunday, stemming from an incident in July 2020.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, on Jan. 28, 2022, a juvenile reported to the sheriff’s office that she was raped by Karter Charles Bacque in July 2020. The juvenile was under the age of 14 at the time of the incident.

Investigators found that the victim was at a sleepover with 2 other juveniles when the decision was made to leave and go to the home of Bacque. The victim, not wanting to be left without the others, accompanied them.

After arriving at the home of Bacque, the victim was separated from the other 2 juveniles when they joined Bacque in another room. Bacque requested the victim join several times, which she refused. She was told that Bacque wanted to take some photos. When the victim entered the room, Bacque and the other juveniles were unclothed. The victim did not want to take off her clothes, but became partially unclothed instead. Bacque began taking pictures of the 3 juveniles on the bed. It was then that he forcibly had sexual intercourse with the victim. The other 2 juveniles struggled with Bacque and the victim was able to leave the room. All the juveniles left a short time later.

An arrest warrant was issued for Karter Charles Bacque on March 9. On March 13, Bacque was booked in the St. Landry Parish jail and charged with second degree rape, 2 counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and video voyeurism.