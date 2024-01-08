Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – Chaos unfolded on Sunday, January 7, 2024, as the Alexandria Police Department swiftly responded to an armed robbery at a local business in the 1100 block of MacArthur Drive. At approximately 9:58 PM, officers were dispatched to the scene where a firearm had been discharged during the robbery. Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as a Black male standing at 5’6″ with a slim build, remains at large as law enforcement launches an intensive investigation into the incident. The armed robbery has raised concerns within the community, prompting authorities to seek the cooperation of residents in providing any information that may aid in solving the case.

As the investigation unfolds, the Alexandria Police Department is urging anyone with knowledge of the incident or any related criminal activities to come forward. The Detective Division can be contacted at (318) 441-6416, while APD Dispatch can be reached at (318) 441-6559. Individuals can also share information by emailing detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of CenLa is offering a cash reward for information leading to the apprehension of the suspect. Tips can be provided by calling (318) 443-7867. Additionally, the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is available for download at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile, allowing community members to submit tips discreetly and receive a claim number for potential cash rewards.

The Alexandria Police Department emphasizes the significance of community collaboration in solving crimes and ensuring the safety of residents. As the investigation progresses, vigilance among residents is crucial, and any information, no matter how small, could prove instrumental in bringing the perpetrator to justice.