Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted: Twin brothers on the run. Have you seen the Harris brothers?

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On June 19, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting that occurred on Standifer Avenue and Vine in Monroe. That shooting resulted in two people being shot, 18-year-old Xavier Wright and a juvenile victim who were both treated at a local hospital.

Twin brothers, Bobby and Dennis Harris were identified as the shooting suspects in this case but have not been seen nor heard from since the shooting, and authorities say the duo is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Bobby Harris is described as a Black male, age 22, 5’5″ tall and 150 pounds. Dennis Harris is described as a Black male, age 22, 5’6″ tall and 130 pounds.

Have you seen the Harris brothers? Even the smallest tips can help in this case and all tips will always remain anonymous.

If you believe you have seen Dennis or Bobby Harris, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH.