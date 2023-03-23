All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 23, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department were informed of an alleged assault that took place at the intersection of Hart Street and Harrison Street. Upon arrival, authorities placed Stanley Thomas in handcuffs and located the victim, who lost a large amount of blood.

According to police, witnesses at the scene advised that the victim and Thomas were in a verbal altercation over $5. Witnesses went on to mention that the victim allegedly swung their jacket at Thomas and that the victim possessed a knife.

According to witnesses at the scene, Thomas allegedly cut the victim during the altercation. Authorities made contact with Thomas and he allegedly advised officials that he cut the victim due to self-defense. He was arrested for Aggravated Battery.