MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 6:28 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the Budget Inn Motel on the 2100 block of Louisville Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned that at around 6:25 AM, 34-year-old Alessandra Lea Deshautelle stabbed them in the chest with a pocketknife after an argument.

Alessandra Lea Deshautelle

According to police, the victim mentioned that Deshautelle allegedly took their phone and wallet after the stabbing and fled on foot. The victim advised officers they did not call when the incident initially took place because the victim did not have a phone.

Authorities then searched the area and located Deshautelle behind the motel. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Deshautelle was charged with Aggravated Battery and Theft.