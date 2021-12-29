OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a vehicle in the wood line on Interstate 20 westbound. Troopers were advised that a Chevrolet Malibu had drove off the roadway into the woods.

Troopers made contact with the driver, 48-year-old Derek R. Futch, who was in the back of an ambulance being evaluated for possible injuries. According to troopers, they discovered a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine on the front passenger seat along with a syringe in plain view.

When troopers asked Futch about the narcotics, Futch denied ownership of the substance and claimed it belonged to his girlfriend. Troopers noticed Futched was unsteady on his feet and possibly under the influence of narcotics. Futch denied being under the influence of methamphetamine but admitted to taking suboxone, and falling asleep while driving.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Futch was charged with the following offenses: