HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — An Arby’s employee was arrested Saturday after throwing hot grease onto a customer during an altercation in the drive-thru.

According to Hueytown police, officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to the report of an altercation between an employee and a customer. First responders arrived to provide medical treatment to the victim that had been doused with hot grease.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital for further treatment. The employee was arrested on assault charges. No other information is available at this time.

HPD confirms that the case is still under investigation.