AVOYELLELS PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person involved in the theft of a utility trailer that occurred north of Marksville, LA near LA 453. The subject appears to be a white male subject driving a white GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck. The utility trailer stolen was described as a spring drop 8×10 trailer, red in color with “Dandy” written on the side. We have also learned that a trailer was recently stolen not too far away from here in the Poland Community area of Rapides Parish.

If you have any information pertaining to this burglary suspect, please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 318-473-6700. Any assistance or information pertaining to these thefts, or the identification of the person shown in the attached photographs, would be greatly appreciated.

Strong relationships between our agency and the communities we serve are critical to maintaining public safety and effective policing. We rely on the cooperation of community members and concerned citizens to provide information about crime in their communities and neighborhoods. Please help us prevent and solve crime in your area. Working together we can make a difference.

See photos below.