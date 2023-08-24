MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On August 22, 2023, at approximately 0815, a Marksville PD Officer received a report of a bomb threat to the Marksville High School and Marksville Elementary School. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) School Resource Officer, APSO Deputies, and local law enforcement agencies were immediately notified and contacted to respond to the schools to ensure the safety of the children and teachers. APSO coordinated with Marksville PD, the Louisiana State Police, and the Avoyelles Parish School Board. APSO, Marksville PD, Louisiana State Police, and Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police responded to the scene. Both schools were completely evacuated. A subsequent search of the schools was conducted by APSO, Marksville PD, and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police K-9. APSO has also requested the assistance of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security. The multi-agency investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrators.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies that assisted that day, and all that continue to assist in the investigation now. He also asks that anyone with information about this bomb threat quickly report it to the Marksville Police Department and APSO as soon as possible. You can contact Marksville PD at 318-253-9250, or APSO by calling 318-253-4000 or 911 for emergencies.