AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has released their booking reports for 10/23/2023 – 10/29/2023.

ALEJANDRO, FLOYD DANE, 40, 249 CHARLES CIRCLE, SIMMESPORT, 10/27/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE CHILD, ENDANGERMENT LAW 1ST OFFENSE.

ALLAH, U-MAJESTY ALLAH PRINCE ZARA, 22, 224 FRANK ST., MARKSVILLE, 10/28/2023, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

ARDOIN, BRYAN, 38, MARKSVILLE, 10/28/2023, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF INHABITED DWELLING, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

BARNETT, LEONOR, 28, 1578 HWY 1, MARKSVILLE, 10/27/2023, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE.

BORDELON, BRANDI MILLER, 48, 905 HWY 107, CENTERPOINT, 10/24/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

BORDELON, RICHARD, 36, 147 GUNN LN., MARKSVILLE, 10/29/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

BORDELON, SABRINA, 38, 818 LAKE PEARL, HESSMER, 10/29/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

BOWIE, TAUREAN D., 38, 904 KELLER ST., BUNKIE, 10/29/2023, HOME INVASION, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY AGGRAVATED, DISTURBING THE PEACE, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

BRADLEY, MICHAEL, 58, 306 ST. JOHN STREET, BUNKIE, 10/24/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

BROUILLETTE, CLIFTON GLENN, 52, 5991 HWY 29 SOUTH, COTTONPORT, 10/25/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

CAMPBELL, LEROY JABAR, 38, 411 VICTORY ST., BUNKIE, 10/23/2023, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, VAGRANCY/Curfew/Loitering/Vagrancy.

CARTER, DONNELL ANTHONY, 22, 8702 HWY 117, COTTONPORT, 10/28/2023, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED, LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, POSSESSION OF FIREARM-FELON.

CHEW, ALASA, 24, 221 TESKA ROY LANE, MARKSVILLE, 10/24/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

CLAVERIE, ADAM JOSEPH, 31, 330 LITTLE RIVER ROAD, MARKSVILLE, 10/25/2023, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

COLEY, RAPHAEL D., 43, 314 FERDINAND ST., MARKSVILLE, 10/29/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DESSELLES, ALEXIS, 24, 336 FELIX ST., MARKSVILLE, 10/27/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

DUGAS, LINDA, 53, 212 SUNNY ST., LAFAYETTE, 10/28/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

FORD, DAVID J., 25, 118 LEWAS ST., MARKSVILLE, 10/26/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH, TERMS OF SENTENCE, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

GRIFFIN, DEQUINTIN J., 36, 209 S. WAVELL ST., BUNKIE, 10/25/2023, POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS.

GUILLOT, CRAIG J., 43, 931 HWY 1193, MARKSVILLE, 10/24/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

JOHNSON, CRAIG JOSEPH, 23, 310 EAST MARK ST., MARKSVILLE, 10/25/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

JOHNSON, DAYTON D., 25, 944 NORTH PRESTON ST., MARKSVILLE, 10/24/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

JONES, CHARLES, 43, 1578 HWY 1, MARKSVILLE, 10/25/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

LABORDE, ADAM J., 33, 335 WEST CAPPEL, COTTONPORT, 10/24/2023, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

LAPRAIRIE, TIMOTHY, 32, 3730 HWY 452, MARKSVILLE, 10/28/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, BATTERY OF EMERGENCY ROOM PERSONNEL, EMERGENCY SERVICES PERSONNEL, OR A HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL, ASSAULT-SIMPLE.

MALBROUGH, TY’KWAUN ALFRED MARQUEL, 22, 732 GUMRIDGE RD., MARKSVILLE, 10/25/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

MICHOT, TINA LYNN, 40, 115 MARGIE’S LANE, MARKSVILLE, 10/26/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

NORRED JR., RANDOLPH (RANDY), 49, 7331 CASTLE ROCK RD, MISSOURI, 10/23/2023, CONTRACTORS; MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS, HOME IMPROVEMENT/CONTRACTOR FRAUD.

PATE, VANETTA MARIE, 53, 464 HWY 453, MARKSVILLE, 10/24/2023, THEFT.

PIERITE, JEFFERY, 60, 733 SHERIE LN., MARKSVILLE, 10/24/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

PIERITE, LEMARR, 32, 741 N. PRESTON ST., MARKSVILLE, 10/24/2023, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

RACHAL, CHRISTOPHER, 40, 664 GENE GUNTER RD., DEVILLE, 10/27/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 2ND OFFENSE, CARELESS OPERATION, DEPOSIT OF LICENSE IN LIEU OF SECURITY UPON ARREST; RECEIPT.

ROMER, CONESHA J., 22, 521 ROY ST., MARKSVILLE, 10/27/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

SMITH, KRYSTAL MARIE, 42, 330 LULU WILEY RD., MARKSVILLE, 10/27/2023, FILING FALSE RECORDS, TERRORIZING, CYBERSTALKING/ELECTRONIC MAIL, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE.

SMOOT, ERICA, 46, 527 PAULINE ST., MARKSVILLE, 10/26/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

VICTORIAN, JERMAINE, 39, 1102 HOSPITAL RD., NEW ROADS, 10/29/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

YOUNG JR., BRUCE, 35, 268 SETH DAVIS DR., MARKSVILLE, 10/24/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

YOUNGER, TONY, 32, 126 HORTENSE, NEW IBERIA, 10/27/2023, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, BATTERY-SIMPLE.