ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office released their 12/26/2022 – 01/02/2023 booking reports and is shared below.

NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S)

ALEXANDER, MARCUS DEANGELO, 36, 239 PECAN ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/30/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

ANDERSON, AIJAILAN, 21, 213 SPRUCE ST., BUNKIE, 12/28/2022, AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, TELEPHONE CALLS-HARRASSMENT.

ANDERSON, KEDRICK, 21, 412 N EAST MAIN ST., BUNKIE, 12/28/2022, AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER.

ARMAND, TREY JOSEPH, 29, 2973 MAIN ST., HESSMER, 01/01/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 2ND OFFENSE, DRIVING ON RIGHT SIDE OF ROAD; EXCEPTIONS, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

BAILEY, STACEY ANN, 35, 824 ELM ST., MARKSVILLE, 01/01/2023, HIT AND RUN.

BERRY, DIAMOND CHAMPAGNE NICOLE, 21, 6516 DUBEA ST., MANSURA, 12/31/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

CALLEGARI, CORY M., 31, 613 PATTON ST., BUNKIE, 12/28/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, BATTERY OF A DATING PARTNER, BATTERY OF A DATING PARTNER, DISTURBING THE PEACE, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF INHABITED DWELLING, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

CLARK, BILLY RAY, 56, 1120 SYCAMORE ST., BUNKIE, 12/27/2022, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, THEFT, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, AGGRAVATED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF INHABITED DWELLING, RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND-PENAL INSTITUTE.

DAILEY, JAMOND, 22, 274 MISSION DR., SIMMESPORT, 12/29/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DAUZAT, CHRIS, 53, 261 EFFIE RIDING CLUB RD, CENTERPOINT, 12/29/2022 CONTRACTORS; MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS.

DAUZAT, JEROME, 18, 1071 HIGHWAY 114, HESSMER, 01/01/2023, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS.

DAUZAT, NATHANIEL, 18, 1071 HIGHWAY 114, HESSMER, 01/01/2023, ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS.

FONTENOT, ROBERT J., 66, 1816 BEATRICE ST., ALEXANDRIA, 12/30/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR

HOLMES, JUDY MARIE, 44, 367 COTTONPORT AVE., COTTONPORT, 12/29/2022, TELEPHONE CALLS-HARRASSMENT.

JONES, AMANI N., 34, 6832 DROUIN ST., MANSURA, 12/27/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

LAVALAIS, DAQUARIUS D., 23, 402 VICTORY ST., BUNKIE, 12/28/2022, AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER.

MELDER, KRISTOFFER WARREN, 44, 6130 GENE BALL DR., ALEXANDRIA, 12/30/2022, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, THEFT, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, THEFT, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, THEFT, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, THEFT, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, THEFT, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF A PLACE OF BUSINESS, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

MINGO, CHRISTOPHER LEE, 36, 151 SCHEXNAYDER ST., MANSURA, 12/29/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

MONROE, DANAE LYNE, 29, 720 ED COLEMAN RD., GRANT, 12/30/2022, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS.

OSTEEN, BRYANT KEITH, 40, 201 LEE ST., APT A, PINEVILLE, 12/26/2022, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

PANTALLION, JAMORICK SAMUEL, 23, 270 VETTAS ST., MARKSVILLE, 12/30/2022, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND-PENAL INSTITUTE.

PATTERSON, TONICA BURNETTE, 39, 615 W. OAK, BUNKIE, 12/29/2022, THEFT, THEFT, BANK FRAUD, ABUSE AND NEGLECT OF ADULTS; REPORTS; INVESTIGATION; WAIVER OF PRIVILEGES

PICKNEY, APRIL, 34, 115 SAYLOCK LANE, OPELOUSAS, 12/30/2022, MALFEASANCE IN OFFICE.

PIERRE, JERMAINE, 38, 360 MAIN ST., MOREAUVILLE, 12/29/2022, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

PREJEAN, BRAD P., 52, 241 HIGHWAY 1179, COTTONPORT, 12/27/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

RACHAL, KORLEON, 20, 204 SHADY CREST LANE, PINEVILLE, 12/31/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

RUMPLE, HEATHER A, 32, 145 DOMEINGUE RD., PLAUCHEVILLE, 12/27/2022, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS.

SMITH, DARNELL LAVELL, 43, 416 BORDELON EXTENSION, MARKSVILLE, 12/29/2022, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

WORTHY, DONESHIA, 33, 360 OVERTON AVE., MARKSVILLE, 12/31/2022, THEFT OF GOODS, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.